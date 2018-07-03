A Canada Day win for the Island

Otto Schulte was first across the line, Canada Day in Mission. Photo supplied

One of the Island’s best drag racing teams, from Black Creek, pulled off another win at Mission Raceway Park at the annual Doorwarz Event. This popular race sports the baddest and fastest door cars in western Canada — literally, drag cars with two working doors — including the ultra quick Pro Mod class, with some cars clicking off blistering five-second passes in the quarter-mile.

The Schulte Racing Team (SRT) won the Canada West Doorslammer class under difficult conditions.

“This big event started on Friday but they had rain every day in the morning causing all kinds of delays in the schedule,” driver Otto Schulte said. “We thought for sure the race would be rained out, but the track’s patience paid off.”

The Canada Day race didn’t get underway until Sunday afternoon.

“They had very odd conditions with the ground being saturated and cool, along with cloud cover, but very good sea level air conditions.”

Translated: the cars were making tons of horsepower on a cold track.

“The results were not good for many race teams. We saw a record number of cars lose control and hit the wall at high speed, destroying some beautiful machines. Fortunately, as far as we know all the drivers walked away from the wrecks. We experienced this in the third round where our car overpowered the surface at about half-track. It started to lose traction so I had to lift to prevent losing control. Fortunately, my opponent red lit, so I had already won that round.”

Following the third round of racing, the SRT made some suspension adjustments for track conditions and they subsequently worked their way to the finals where they met up with points leader Mike Bedsworth of Washington.

“Otto put together an almost unbeatable package in the finals,” crew chief Leslie Schulte said. “He cut a great .012 second light on the starting line and the car ran an amazing 7.422 seconds on a 7.42 dial. Needless to say we won the race.”

The win pulled the Island racers up from number three to the number two spot. The defending champs have three of the eight race series behind them, and will continue to fight for top spot.

The SRT thanks their local sponsors Associated Tire, Odlum Brown Limited, Quality DeSigns, E&B Helicopters, Lordco Auto Parts and NexGen Hearing.