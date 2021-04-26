90-year-old Comox golfer plays five rounds a week

90-year-old Ed Prokopetz (green and white jacket) is flanked by the rest of his Comox Golf Course “condo foursome” Mike, Denny, and Bob. The group plays five days a week, all year long. Photo submitted.

Kevin Dobbelsteyn

Special to The record

It’s mid-January, 8:45 a.m., and the condo foursome is eager to roll, 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled tee time.

Five days a week, all year long, the foursome tees off with the first booking of the day. Sometimes it is too wet to play, and sometimes there is a frost delay. But most days away they go for a 90-minute round.

The Comox golf course is enjoyable for anyone, but especially for seniors. The local course is very scenic, but not too long and not too time-consuming. The water and trees and nearby streets can make for a challenging round.

The condo foursome includes Mike, Denny, Ed, and Bob. They are good golfing buddies, with various golfing backgrounds, interesting golf skills, and an ability to forget the bad shots. Pars are celebrated, and the rare birdie is remembered and enjoyed for a few weeks. They always walk the course.

Ed Prokopetz is my father-in-law, and he is fortunate – he recently turned 90 years of age and is still playing golf five days a week all year round! And Comox is a great place to do it.

Ed and his spouse Norma lived many years in Humboldt, Sask., directly across from the pro shop and first tee of the Humboldt Golf Course. A quick peek from the kitchen window was an easy way to see if the tee was clear to start a round.

Ed and Norma made the big move to Comox about 14 years ago, joining their daughter and family in the Comox community. Buying a local condo, about 500 feet from the Comox course, was a great decision. The makings of the condo foursome quickly began.

No matter how the scoring goes each day, the guys always look forward to tomorrow. At 90, Ed knows that every day golfing is a day to enjoy and appreciate.

