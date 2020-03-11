85-year-old Parksville weightlifter Ed Fergusson sets new records

Members of Ferg’s Weightlifting Club took home medals from the B.C. Masters Weightlifting Championships held in Capilano on March 7.

Leading the way is the club’s head coach, the 85-year-old Ed Fergusson, who took gold in the M85+ Category while setting seven records — three in the snatch with his best lift at 33 kilograms, three in the clean and jerk with his best lift at 41 kg and his total lifted weight of 278.59 kg. Nic Braun and Ray Kasten also took home gold medals in the M45 and M65 categories, respectively.

READ MORE: Parksville seniors getting stronger with age

Brenda Fergusson also attended the competition but was forced to drop out due to a minor back injury. However, she and husband Ed will compete again at the Canadian Championships in Winnipeg, May 23-24.

The B.C. Masters Weightlifting Championship was hosted by Capilano Weightlifting Club at BC Crossfit in West Vancouver. It had more than 60 competitors — 31 male athletes and 34 female lifters registered for the one day competition.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News