7-Aside Soccer Tournament raising money for Sardis Doorway

Each spring, tournament organizers pick a different charitable organization to donate proceeds to.

The ninth annual 7-Aside Soccer Tournament takes place Saturday at the Tzeachten Sportsfield.

The field is 24 teams strong, with 10 teams in the competitive bracket, 10 in the fun bracket and four corporate entries (Baker Newby, Jake’s Construction, Woodtone FC and Southern Irrigation.

This year’s tournament is raising money for the Sardis Doorway for Mothers and Children Society, which is a registered non-profit Christian organization supporting single/high risk mothers and their preschool children.

See impactsoccertournament.com for more info.