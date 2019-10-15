66 Sooke athletes take run at Victoria Marathon

The frontrunners in the 8K Turkey Trot at the 40th GoodLife Marathon in downtown Victoria on Oct. 13. (Aaron Guillen/Black Press Media)

Sixty-six runners from Sooke participated in the annual GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Four Sooke racers participated in the marathon; 37 in the half-marathon and 25 in the 8K road race.

Eric Finan and Andrea Lee won the marathon distance, Will Norris and Cleo Boyd the half marathon and two course records were set in the 8K by Justin Kent and Sarah Inglis.

Local participants in the race included:

Marathon: Andrew Cole, 3:44:55; Terry Slater, 4:16:11; Josh Simicich, 4:37:33 and Sandra Fawcett, 5:54:25.

Half-marathon: Joel Roy, 1:38:31; Shay McCurdy, 1:43:07; Angela Puszka, 1:43:20; Mahlya Allen, 1:52:29; David White, 1:54:05; Charmaine Campbell, 1:55:08; Donna Ferguson, 1:55:50; Dylan Baker, 1:59:42; Tess Valley, 2:03:19; Drue Julien, 2:03:19; Shannon Bligh, 2:04:37; Christina Roy, 2:08:55; Nick Carello, 2:12:05; Crispin Murphy, 2:12:30; Jess Federici, 2:13:35; Steven Eriksen, 2:13:56; Brad Neumann, 2:14:51; Marin Clarkston, 2:14:58; Carol Spychka, 2:15:19; Kelsey Leclair, 2:16:17; Nicole Laurin, 2:17:31; Nicola Turner, 2:23:09; Teresa Lennox, 2:24:45; Aidan MacTavish, 2:25:03; Allana Garat, 2:26:43; Sarah McWhirter, 2:27:06; Clara Murohy, 2:31:55; Gavin MacTavish, 2:35:11; Andrea White, 2:35:53; Roy MacTavish, 2:39:49; Robyn Thompson, 2:41:51; Shauna Fendick, 2:44:45; Keisha Patten, 2:47:50; Bonnie Hollier, 2:53:42; Megen Seysener, 3:04:30; Donna Bonin, 3:27:46; Jean MacTavish, 4:01:49.

8K road race: Taye Julien, 30:45; Reg Willick, 33:30; Julia Kenklies, 34:01; Wyatt Wilson, 38:52; Paul Fenton, 39:22; Brennan Heal, 39:24; Benat Garat, 39:32; Byron Henderson, 42:18; Anthony Balzer, 47:06; Tomas Vally, 48:50; Adam Beaumont, 50:32; Sue Garat, 50:40; Carrie Beaumont, 51:42; Coral Grant, 52:12; Grace Dobie, 54:24; Kari Toovey, 1:00:59; Jodie McKinney, 1:04:06; Robert Roe, 1:1111; Allison Neumann, 1:14:46; Peter Titanic, 1:17:10; Belinda Titanic, 1:18:39; Julie Dinn, 1:18:50; Ron Buddo, 1:43:22; Robyn Appleton, 1:46:38; Susan Lai.

For full results from the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon go to: www.runvictoriamarathon.com/results/

The 41st annual GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon takes place on Oct. 11, 2020.

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter