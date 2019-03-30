64th annual Loggers Bonspiel takes places in Terrace this weekend

Teams from across the province came to compete

The Loggers Bonspiel was able to raise almost $6,000 from just entry fees to help with the costs of running the Terrace Curling Club. (Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

The 64th annual Loggers Bonspiel is taking place in Terrace this weekend from March 29 – 31.

With 37 men’s teams playing a total of 91 games at the Terrace Curling Club, male curlers came from all across B.C. to participate in the annual event to fundraise money for the club.

“It’s a big turnout for us this year… we have some highly competitive teams which is why we get curlers from all over here,” says Wayne Julseth, chair of the Loggers Bonspiel. “Even people that don’t curl regularly come for the bonspiel.”

This year from entry fees alone, the Loggers Bonspiel has raised almost $6,000 to help the Terrace Curling Club maintain its rink and events. They also received approximately $16,500 in sponsored prizes, such as fishing trips, helicopter rides and gas-powered leaf blowers, which will be given out to winners and in raffles throughout the weekend.

“It definitely attracts people, it’s one of the richer bonspiels in the province,” says Julseth. “This is an expensive facility to run and we’ve had some expensive years… this is the biggest fundraiser we get for the club.”

READ MORE: The 63rd Annual Ladies Valentines Bonspiel held in Terrace

Approximately 150 men were registered in the Loggers Bonspiel, aged 20 to 80, but he says that it’s not a male-only weekend and everybody is invited to their event.

“It’s a good time here, it’s good clean family fun too. There are kids running around for the most part of the day.”

Julseth says he’s happy to see such a great turnout and appreciates all the community support they’ve been continuously receiving to keep the Terrace Curling Club going.

“Curling has been a dying sport for the last number of years, but the club has been doing really well in membership,” he says. “They’ve been successful in encouraging more people to play and our membership shows that we’re on a steady incline.”

READ MORE: Terrace Midget hockey team wins gold at provincials

Although Julseth isn’t playing in this year’s Loggers Bonspiel due to a knee injury from skiing, he says curling has given him a different perspective to meeting people.

“You get exposed to people you normally wouldn’t be exposed to… it’s a real mix group here, everything from blue collar to business owners,” Julseth says. “In my point of view, this is one the greatest sports on earth because it provides this great community that goes along with it.”

The final games of the Loggers Bonspiel will be held on March 31 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Terrace Curling Club and is open to the public.

Results to come.

natalia@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter