62.5 pounder caught off north of Port Hardy

"It was a team effort to land this 62.5 lb fish"

While out fishing with Dave Summers Jr. of Serengeti Fishing Charters on Aug. 7, Maple Ridge resident Bill Constable hooked a huge fish in one of Summers favourite spots.

“It was a team effort to land this 62.5 lb fish with the help of Dave and my friend Ken Arnold,” said Constable. “Dave kept the fish in the water and told Ken to get the tape measure and camera ready.”

Summers lifted the fish onto the boat deck, slid the fish gently off the net, and told Constable they would not be lifting this fish to standing height.

“I cradled the fish with Dave’s assistance while measurements and pictures were taken,” noted Constable. “With Ken’s help, we carefully put the fish back in the water.”

Summers was about to give the fish some resuscitation, but with one good splash the fish was gone.

“The total process from net to release was all of 80 seconds,” added Constable. “The best feeling of catching this 62.5 pounder was the safe release. What a lifetime experience. Thanks to Dave Jr. and the fish Gods.”