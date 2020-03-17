60th annual Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships draw 100-plus athletes

Courtenay Recreation’s gymnastics program participants showed their skills at the 60th annual Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships March 7.
More than 100 gymnasts participated. The floor, vault, parallel bars, balance beam and trampoline were all used to demonstrate techniques learned in classes throughout the year.
Trophies and medals were awarded to:
Tianna Belanger – Girls Gymnastics Challenge Trophy
Hope Isenor – Vern Nichols Dedication and Drive Trophy for Best Overall
Chase Balbon – Herb Bradley Outstanding Boys Trophy, and Best Overall Trampoline Trophy
Annika Balbon – Level 2 Trampoline Trophy
Sienna Jupe – Level 1 Trampoline Trophy
Ella Tracey – Most Improved Medallion
Indie Cudmore – Dedication and Drive Medallion
Audrey Lee – Stand Out Student Medallion
A special thank-you to Dairy Queen for providing treats for all participants, and to The LINC Youth Centre for hosting the concession.
FMI: contact the Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or email lewis@courtenay.ca.