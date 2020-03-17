60th annual Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships draw 100-plus athletes

Courtenay Recreation's gymnastics program participants showed their skills at the 60th annual Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships March 7.

The trophy and medal winners at the 60th annual Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships.

More than 100 gymnasts participated. The floor, vault, parallel bars, balance beam and trampoline were all used to demonstrate techniques learned in classes throughout the year.

Trophies and medals were awarded to:

Tianna Belanger – Girls Gymnastics Challenge Trophy

Hope Isenor – Vern Nichols Dedication and Drive Trophy for Best Overall

Chase Balbon – Herb Bradley Outstanding Boys Trophy, and Best Overall Trampoline Trophy

Annika Balbon – Level 2 Trampoline Trophy

Sienna Jupe – Level 1 Trampoline Trophy

Ella Tracey – Most Improved Medallion

Indie Cudmore – Dedication and Drive Medallion

Audrey Lee – Stand Out Student Medallion

A special thank-you to Dairy Queen for providing treats for all participants, and to The LINC Youth Centre for hosting the concession.

FMI: contact the Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or email lewis@courtenay.ca.

Comox Valley Record