6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

COVID-19 has spread to eight members of the Vancouver Canucks and one staff member, according to a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger.

On Friday, the sportscaster announced the “tough news” via Twitter: “A number of additional positive COVID-19 cases among the Canucks.”

Tough news in Vancouver. A number of additional positive Covid19 cases among the Canucks. Multiple players and staff. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 2, 2021

To further clarify. At this point 8 players, total, and 1 staff member have tested positive. https://t.co/pQP62rmlix — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 2, 2021

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players.

Head coach Travis Green announced Tuesday forward Adam Gaudette had tested positive for COVID-19.

By Thursday, Green and defenceman Travis Hamonic were both entered into the league’s COVID protocol.

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive.

The league’s rules require players and staff to be tested daily and any time an individual’s initial test comes back positive, the lab does a second test on the initial sample.

If a second test is negative, a second sample is collected. If that second sample returns a positive result, it is considered to be a “confirmed positive.”

The league requires individuals who test positive to self isolate for 10 days, and for close contacts to self isolate for 14 days.

The NHL’s North Division made the decision Thursday to postpone the next three Vancouver Canucks games – against the Edmonton Oilers on April 3 and Winnipeg Jets on April 4 and 6.

The decision was made by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and club’s medical groups.

The league has given no word on whether the team will resume their season on April 8 against the Calgary Flames, as scheduled.

