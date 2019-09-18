55+ BC Games: Mighty medal haul for Greater Trail athletes

Almost 4,200 athletes competed in 33 different sports from hockey to horseshoes at the 55+ 2019 BC Games from Sept. 11-14 in Kelowna.

Hockey rinks, baseball diamonds, golf courses, swimming pools and Track and Field centres were all filled as athletes from across BC descended on the Okanagan city for the record-setting event. The number of athletes is the most to ever compete at the Games.

A strong contingent of West Kootenay athletes from Greater Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Salmo, Grand Forks, and the Slocan Valley took home 89 medals including 30 gold, 27 silver and 32 bronze.

Greater Trail athletes contributed to much of that haul, as Zone 6 West Kootenay-Boundary finished in eighth place out of 12 teams, and well ahead of ninth-place East Kootenay with a 53-medal total (16G, 26S, 11B).

The Okanagan-Similkameen topped the standings with a 422 medal total, including 180 gold, 119 silver, and 123 bronze. Fraser Valley came second with 412 (171G, 133S, 108B), and Lower Mainland third with 278 medals (118G, 91S, 69B).

Below is a look at Greater Trail’s medalists at the BC Games.

Hockey: The 65+ Glacier Kings won gold. Greater Trail players include many former Senior Trail Smoke Eaters like Doug Jones, Wayne Florko, and Jim Stuart.

The 60+ Kootenay Kings skated to silver with Rossland’s Cal Dueck, Wayne Mahar and Mike Ramsay, along with Trail players Ron Cox, Robert Wasylkiw, and Terry Thomas contributing.

Curling: The 65+ rink of Fruitvale curlers Myrna Reichmuth and Paul and Marnie Devlin along with Castlegar’s Jim Swanson claimed the silver medal.

Bowling: Fruitvale bowler Rick LeDuc rolled his way to bronze in the 55+ Men’s high-scratch singles 5-pin.

Softball: The West Kootenay Sixers (see photo) just fell short of their second consecutive gold, settling for silver in 55+ Mixed Slo-pitch.

Swimming: Rossland’s Barb Roberts led the way in the pool, winning three gold and three silver medals in 80-84 women’s, while Trail’s Steve Miller, 70-74, earned two bronze medals in 50-m backstroke and 200-m Individual Medley.

Pickleball: Greater Trail duo of Kelly Moore and Rob Hawton won bronze in Men’s 3.5 doubles play, while Montrose’s Rob Ferguson teamed up with Castlegar’s Cal Herle to claim bronze in the Men’s 4.0 doubles.

Cycling: Trail cyclist Karen Lees, 65-69, earned three bronze medals in Time Trial, Road Race, and Hill Climb. Genelle rider Doug Hicks, 60+, earned bronze in Time Trial.

Golf: Trail golfer Thomas Stevens won silver for Men’s 80-84 Low Gross. Salmo’s Terry Hearne captured gold for low net among golfers 75-79.

Cribbage: Montrose’s Ken Nickel teamed up with Castlegar’s Nadia Doskoch to win gold in 55+ pairs Crib.

Horseshoes: Trail’s Dorothy Harrold won gold in the women’s 55+ singles at the 30-ft. Group B horseshoe pitch. Jim Harrold won bronze on the 65+ Men’s Group C pitch.