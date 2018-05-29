55+ B.C. Games hosting give it a try recreational sessions

Free, one-day session for people over 55 to sample a number of sports and activities

Tony Orthodoxou reaches for this shot on the new pickle ball courts at Penticton Senors’ Drop-in Centre. Mark Brett/Penticton Western News

The City of Penticton Recreation Department is teaming up with the 55+BC Games and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to have the community give it a try at some different recreational activities this Thursday, May 31.

Give it a Try! is a free, one-day session where people over 55 are given the opportunity to sample a number of sports and activities that are related to the 55+ BC Games.

“The annual 55+ BC Games have proven to be incredibly successful in encouraging the 55+ population to live a physically active and socially engaged life,” said Kelsey Johnson, recreation business supervisor. “There is no doubt that getting involved in the activities and competitions help build a sense of community, and increase physical, mental and social well-being. Whether you have plans to compete at the 55+ Games or not, this free event is an opportunity for people to try something new that’s available in their own community.”

Registration has been open since April of this year but there are still spaces available. You can register for any of the activities below until May 31. For more information visit www.penticton.ca/recreation and click the Give it a Try! logo.

Pickleball – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon at the Penticton Community Centre Gym, north. Registration by calling 250-490-2426.

Floor curling – 10 a.m. to noon at the Penticton Community Centre Gym, south. Registration by calling 250-490-2426.

Bridge and cribbage – 10 a.m. to noon at the Penticton Seniors Centre. Registration by calling 250-493-2111.

