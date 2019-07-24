53 Kootenay golfers take a swing at Ladies Sweepstakes title

Pictured from the left are Carmela Livolsi and Jackie Little.

Birchbank Ladies Club held their annual Sweepstakes Tournament on earlier this month with 53 golfers from various clubs in the East and West Kootenay attending.

The ladies teed off in the rain, including 2018 defending champion Jackie Little of Balfour.

Little, winner of five B.C. Women’s Amateur titles, six B.C. Senior Women’s Championships, including 2018, three B.C. Mid-Amateur Championships and three Canadian national titles, finished with a gross 75, six strokes better than her nearest competitor, and was presented with the overall low gross Sweepstakes trophy.

Leslie Weaver of Cranbrook was runner-up low gross with a score of 81, while Carmela Livolsi of Birchbank won the overall low net with a 68 (by retrogression), and Anita Cameron of Birchbank was runner-up low net also with a 68.

Flight winners were: Flight 1 – Roma Crispin, Balfour, low gross 85; Linda Tamblyn, Castlegar, low net 73; Flight 2 – Sheila Johnson, Birchbank, low gross 91; Cathy Fuss, Granite Pointe, low net 71; Flight 3 – Valerie Horkoff, Christina Lake, low gross 95; Jeri Santarossa, Birchbank, low net 73; Flight 4 – Mary Lynn Trozzo, Birchbank, low gross 104, Sally DeRosa, Castlegar, low gross 73.