50 ladies hit the greens at Chinook Cove

The hot weather arrived in full force on Tuesday, May 28, and so did the ladies. Fifty of them showed up to golf a round, and most stayed to enjoy dinner and prizes on the patio. Debbie Rainer and I had a few hiccups with the paperwork, but all was forgiven by the end of the evening.

I had my best round of the season, and judging by the prizes won by others I wasn’t the only one. Tanya Desjarlais kept the Chip In pot all to herself while Susan Bondar and Ilke Marais split the Birdie Pot. Leslie Stirling, Wanda Amos and Catharine Phillips shared the Deuce pot.

Flight 1 low gross was won by Catharine Phillips with a score of 43 and Louise Lodge scored a 45 (31) to win low net. In Flight 2 Ilke Marais scored a fantastic 40 to take low gross while Debbie Rainer scored a 51 (35) to win low net by retro. Babes Shanko took low gross in Flight 3 with a 49 while Leslie Stirling scored a 51 (33) to win low net. Flight 4 low gross was a tie between Irene Beeton and Anita Hill with both ladies scoring 54.

Thanks to our generous sponsors, cash and gift certificates were presented to many of the golfers. Deb Winiski, Sue Paulhus, Marla Hajmerle and Ilke Marais won for Long Drives in 2. Catharine Phillips, Ilke Marais, Doreen Landry and Lois McInnis won for Long Drives. KPs were won by Karen Peterson, Terry Blaeser, Leslie Stirling, Wanda Amos, Catharine Phillips, and Debbie Rainer. KPs in 2 were won by Babes Shanko, Lois McInnis, Doreen Landry and Susan Bondar. Prize winning putts were made by Glenda McLean, Stacey Gartner, Catharine Phillips, Babes Shanko, Susan Bondar and Val Aylward. The Least Putt prize went to Anita Hill who only needed 12 putts to complete her round. Candice Marcynuik took the Most Putt prize for 26 putts. The usual suspects picked up new golf balls from North Thompson Funeral Services for sending their balls into the gully on Hole 7.

This week I have intentionally not mentioned all our sponsors because I want to highlight those folks that provide our Hole in One prizes which include a stay at Alpine Meadows Resort; a weed-eater from Barriere Auto Parts and a watercolour painting by local artist Bob Stirling. If a Hole in One is scored during the season the golfer gets to pick one of those three prizes plus a tidy sum of money to spend as they please. If no other Hole In One is scored by the end of the season that first golfer gets the other two prizes. If no Hole in One is scored at all the three prizes go into the mix of door prizes given out at the last ladies night. In other words, those marvelous sponsors cough up the prize whether a Hole in One is made or not. Thank you so much.

The other reason I left out the sponsors’ name is that Captain Debbie has directed me to tell you about our two Fun Nights of the summer. And I always do what Debbie tells me to do. Fun nights include golf, cart, supper and prizes for the price of $45. They are a four lady Texas Scramble format with a 5:30 p.m. shot gun start.

For those unfamiliar with a Texas Scramble here is how it works. Everybody drives off the tee. The Team goes to the best shot (usually farthest down the fairway) and everybody hits from that spot. The team continues in this vein until the ball is putted into the cup. It is the perfect way for a person to try out golfing for the first time. It is a great way to introduce a friend to a sport that you already love. We have prizes for golfing, costumes, decorated carts and a fun word game. If you are interested and want more information give Debbie Rainer (672-9304) or Leslie Stirling (250-672-5706) a shout. The 2019 Fun nights are July 9th with a “Tacky Tourist” format, and August 6th which is our annual Cancer fundraiser. The theme for the August night is “Wig Out”. We will be out collecting pledges for the Cancer night, so give a shout if you would like to make a pledge.