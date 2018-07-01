44 ladies turn out for Tuesday golf at Chinook Cove

The past week has brought some wild and wonderful weather but 44 ladies turned out to golf on Tuesday, June 26, despite some threatening skies.

The weather did not disappoint. Only a few drops of rain fell on us and they made very little difference. The sun came and went, so those of us who get chilly quickly were kept busy putting on and taking off our jackets.

Flight winners included Louise Lodge (Flight 1 low gross with a 43), Kelly Vangenne (Flight 1 low net with a score of 48), Susan Newberry (Flight 2 low gross with a 47), Vicki Hoffer (Flight 2 low net with a 48), Missy Moorehouse (Flight 3 low gross with a 48), Brandan Rose (Flight 3 low net with a 52), Jen Amos (Flight 4 low gross with a 55) and Cathy Chornlesky (Flight 4 second low gross with a 58). Anita Hill picked up the Chip In pot while the other pots went unclaimed. We have created a new pot called the Sandy Chip-in which will go to the lady who can put the ball in the hole from the sand trap. That would be quite a feat and I am anxious to see who wins it…eventually.

On the amusing side, prizes went to Teresa Stirling (yes, my daughter from Ottawa) for the Short Drive on Hole 9 and the most frequent use of the putter with 25 putts.

Jeannie Webber used the least number of putts in her game and picked up the prize for doing so.

Evelyn Lucas took 9 strokes to get out of one of the sand traps and was presented with the Snickers CONFUSED Chocolate Bar – you just aren’t yourself when you are hungry.

Our sponsors of the week are those fine folks who sponsor cash prizes for the KPs (Closest to the Pin) on Hole 4 and 6. They are Cindy Leibel of Royal LePage, MJB Lawyers, Salle Ranch, Stamer Logging, Barb and Carman Smith, Brian and Brenda Carl, Ron Wallace Trucking and EBL Ventures.

The winners this week were Susan Mitchell, Susan Newberry, Brandan Rose, Betty Foote, Cindy Leibel and Vicki Hoffer. And no, Cindy didn’t win her own prize. I find that quite amusing when it happens.

The KP in 2 prizes on Hole 7 went to Louise Lodge and Leslie Stirling. KP in 3 prizes on Hole 1 went to Catharine Phillips and Vicki Hoffer. Yes, Hole 1 is very long. Offers me all sorts of distance to go astray.

Long Drive prizes were won by Brandan Rose and Betty Foote while Cindy Leibel, Vicki Hoffer, Lois McInnis, Jeannie Webber, Darlene Nickull, Barb Smith, Catharine Phillips and Missy Moorehouse picked up the Long Putt prizes.

Barb Smith won the Accuracy prize. “Is that something new?”, you say. No, we have had the prize before. A long line is drawn down the middle of Hole 3 and the person whose ball lands closest to the line wins for accuracy. Sometimes it is because of great precision shot making and sometimes it is pure luck. Just ask Lois McInnis.

Plans are well under way for our Golf Fore the Cure night which will be held August 21. Pledge sheets have been passed out to the ladies. If you aren’t able to golf in the event please feel free to give a pledge to any of our lady golfers.