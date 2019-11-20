40 years ago Big Foot appeared at the Barriere Curling Club

This apparition scared the wits out of some unsuspecting curlers the weekend of ????? for the Big Foot Bonspiel in Barriere. Some curlers contended that the sight of the hairy beast put them off their game to the point they could not curl properly and consequently did not win the bonspiel.(Barriere Bulletin Archive)

By Evelyn Pilatzke

Almost 40 years ago Big Foot made an appearance at the Barriere Curling Rink, startling curlers and beginning a long history of successful curling bonspiels.

The building had just been completed, and the ice was ready for the club’s first spiel. The three day Big Foot spiel had 34 teams take part, 16 of those being out of town teams.

Big Foot made several appearances at the event which, added to the enjoyment. Other highlights were a dance and a wonderful barbecue steak dinner served to the contestants.

The winner of the “A” event was The Rob Kilgore Rink from Kamloops.

Many fabulous bonspiels followed this inaugural spiel, The Sweetheart Spiel, Shamrock, Loggers and Men’s Skins spiel have been held at the Barriere Curling Club yearly for the last 40 years. Attendants of those spiels have enjoyed not only great curling competition but have been entertained by skits, blackjack game competitions, curl to the button competitions, had fabulous meals, and usually a dance on the Saturday night.

The Barriere Curling Club invites all past members, competitors and volunteers to come and help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Curling Club Building on Nov.23, 2019, at their Open House during the hours of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be an afternoon of visiting and remembering some of those great shots made during the last 40 years.

This year’s curling season is already well under way with open curling being held every Wednesday at 1.p.m, and mixed curling on Friday at 7 p.m.

New curlers are always welcome, with a drop in fee of $5 for either the open or mixed nights.

If people would like to learn to curl, or come out and practice their skills, the rink is open on Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a $5 drop-in charge.