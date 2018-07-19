36 ladies showed up to golf and enjoy a meal at Chinook Cove

Well, I had one of those games on July 10. Not great but satisfying and lucrative. I managed a birdie on Hole 7 and a chip in on some hole that I have now forgotten. I also won a prize for KP in 2. My final score was no screaming...oops can't say that word in the paper or they will censor me. ..but my purse went home happy.

Well, I had one of those games on July 10. Not great but satisfying and lucrative. I managed a birdie on Hole 7 and a chip in on some hole that I have now forgotten. I also won a prize for KP in 2. My final score was no screaming…oops can’t say that word in the paper or they will censor me. ..but my purse went home happy.

Other folks sharing the pots with me were Susan Newberry with a birdie and Audrey Deveau with a chip in. Catharine Phillips and Deb Legaree split the deuce pot. Yes, I know. Last week I capitalized birdie, chip and deuce and this week I didn’t. I can’t seem to make up my mind. Bob says my mind has been missing for some time.

We had a nice turnout on Tuesday despite the early rain. Thirty-six ladies showed that they weren’t afraid of getting wet. They were rewarded with a beautiful afternoon/ evening. Deb Rainer was away cavorting with her sisters and leaving me to hold down the fort. Fortunately Donna Salle, Lois McInnis and Babes Shanko picked up the slack. Thanks, Ladies.

The round was rewarding for a number of ladies. Donna Salle won low gross for Flight 1 with a score of 45 while Karen Peterson won low net. In Flight 2 prizes went to Susan Newberry for low gross (46) and Marion Wallace for low net. In Flight 3 prizes went to Terry Blaeser (46) for low gross and Jeannie Webber for low net. First place in Flight 4 was won by Audrey Deveau with a 58 while Deb Winiski was close behind with a 59. Sponsors of the week are Campbell & Co., Ainsley Gullage of Sun Life Financial, North Thompson Funeral Services, Chinook Cove Golf and RV Resort, Quality Contractors and the North Thompson Star/Journal. Their generousity and assistance are greatly appreciated, not only by the Ladies’ Golf Executive but by all the ladies taking part on Tuesday evenings.

Here are the names of the ladies winning either money or gift certificates this past Tuesday. Long Drives in 2 earned prizes for Babes Shanko, Sandy Hultman and Susan Newberry. The Flight 1 prize was not claimed so was awarded by draw. Long Drives were made by Louise Lodge, Marian Wallace, Doreen Landry and Rose Seymour. KP in 2 for Flight 1/2 went to Deb Legaree. KPs were scored by Catharine Phillips (2), Debbie Legaree, Marian Wallace, Jeannie Webber and Betty Foote. The Princesses of Putting were Doreen Landry, Lynda Fournier, Donna Salle, Deb Legaree, Louise Lodge and Lois McInnis. Donna Salle was the Queen of putting using only 12 putts to play her entire round while Doreen Landry won the dubious honour of being the most honest putter with 25.

Only one more week until Christmas in July. I can already taste the turkey, stuffing (Susan Mitchell makes the best) and pumpkin