22 youths qualify for B.C. Winter Games

Nanaimo sending athletes to compete in biathlon, judo, karate, gymnastics and more

Ella Hudon will compete in biathlon at the B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John from Feb. 20-23. (Cadets Canada/Facebook photo)

More than 20 local youths are in medal contention this month.

The B.C. Winter Games are being held in Fort St. John from Feb. 20-23, and 22 youths from Nanaimo and Lantzville have qualified to participate.

The largest local contingent is on the Zone 6 Vancouver Island-Central Coast’s judo team, which includes eight Nanaimo athletes and two coaches.

Nanaimo is also sending a large group of karate athletes – six competitors, three officials and a coach.

Other sports in which Nanaimo athletes will be competing include badminton, wheelchair basketball, biathlon and gymnastics. Archery and curling coaches from Nanaimo are also participating in the games.

The area’s B.C. Winter Games athletes include:

Badminton – Mikayla Jankovic.

Biathlon – Ella Hudon, Sophia Ledingham.

Gymnastics – Tatum DeSchutter, Hazel Quarress, Ryann Sandland, Makayla White, Ella Husband.

Judo – Connor Blackburn, Clare Boulding, Alewyn Gladstone, John Kruger, Ezekiel Moes, Kipling Sasz, Sayja Vieaux, Anthony Yang.

Karate – Damon Baerg, Azia Deal, Brea Gillette, Owen Hopewell, Ayanna Morneau, Morgan Scarisbrick.

Wheelchair basketball – Agasha Mutesasira.

s

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter