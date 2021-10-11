Vancouver Canucks players Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan

2021-22 NHL preview: Canucks, Lightning, McDavid, award projections and more

Podcast: Black Press takes a look at the coming National Hockey League season

The VI Daily/PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat Â· Black Press 2021-22 NHL Preview 2021:10:08

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press content editor John McKinley preview the 2021-22 NHL season. Talk includes the Vancouver Canucks, projected division and individual award winners, player health and whether the Tampa Bay Lightning can threepeat as Stanley Cup champs.

READ MORE: Click here for full Vancouver Canucks coverage

MORE: Listen to additional podcasts here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Port Alberni pitcher places third in province at horseshoe championships
Next story
Offroad racing roars back in Port Alberni

Just Posted