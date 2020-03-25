2020 B.C. Summer Games cancelled due to COVID-19

The Maple Ridge 2020 B.C. Summer Games – scheduled for July 23 to 26 – have been cancelled.

As is the case with many upcoming sporting events, the risk of spreading COVID-19 was deemed too high.

“Keeping British Columbians safe and healthy is our top priority. Through conversations with leadership at the BC Games Society, it became clear that there was no viable path forward to host the Games this year and that they must now be cancelled,” Tourism Minister Lisa Beare said.

“I’m so thrilled that the Maple Ridge Council, BC Games Society, School District 42 and the local organizing committee were able to respond quickly, and that we can now all look forward to the 2024 BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge.”

With too much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and existing provincial restrictions for large gatherings, travel and physical interaction, cancelling the games made sense to the organizers.

“It is very unfortunate for athletes and coaches across the province who will not have a BC Games experience this summer, but this is bigger than all of us,” said Alison Noble, President and CEO of the BC Games Society. “We need to respect this issue and take socially responsible action.”

“We look forward to the Games resuming in the future.”

With the 2022 BC Summer Games already being hosted by Prince George, the City of Maple Ridge was given the opportunity to host the 2024 Summer Games, and voted unanimously to do so at a March 24 council meeting.

“This is the right decision. We stand in solidarity with Minister Beare and the BC Games Society leadership team in putting the health and safety of citizens as the first priority,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden.

“Working with Minister Beare, the BC Games Society, School District 42, and the local organizing committee we have reached an agreement to have Maple Ridge be the host city for the 2024 BC Summer Games.

“Our community will be ready to welcome the athletes, coaches and their families for an outstanding Summer Games competition.”

