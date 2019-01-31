2019 B.C. Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships: Draw 9 highlights

Team Eden Skip, Wylie Eden’s shows his passion at his fourth BC Men’s appearance. Ronan O’Doherty photos

The West Fraser Centre played host to four Women’s curling matches and one Men’s on Thursday (Jan 31) night.

As the tournament has gotten down to the nitty-gritty, teams have become used to the playing surface and each shot counts for that little bit more.

Noise in the arena was at its loudest; cow bells could be heard ringing thunderously and a vuvuzela horn echoed from wall-to-wall.

Abbotsford’s Team Wark did not become distracted by the pressure or the hubbub however, as they squeaked out an 8-6 victory over a game Thompson squad.

Trailing their Kamloops opponents by one entering the tenth end, Team Wark scored three to take a decisive win and improve their record in the tournament so far to 5-1.

Team Thompson drop to 1-3.

Last year’s provincial champs, Team Van Osch took a step in the right direction by besting Vernon’s Team Slattery 8-5.

Double-score ends in the third, fifth and ninth propelled the Nanaimo/ Parksville/ Vancouver team to the win, which improves their record to 2-3.

Team Slattery, who started off the tournament with a strong victory over Team Gushulak have dropped four in a row and sit at 1-4.

Royal City’s Team Gushulak has turned their play around significantly, beating Kelowna/Victoria/ Prince George’s Team Richards 7-6.

The win is Team Gushulaks third in a row after dropping their first two.

Despite building a 5-2 lead after six ends, Team Richards was not able to hold on to it down the stretch.

They drop to 3-2.

A key steal by Team Gushulak in the eighth end was the turning point.

Also in women’s action, Kamloops/ Royal City’s Team Brown improved to 3-2 with a 7-6 win over Vancouver’s Team Hudyma.

It was another close one, which needed 11 ends to decide a winner.

Team Hudyma now sit at 2-3 for the tournament.

The only Men’s match for the draw saw Langley/ Royal City/ Kamloops’s Team Wenzek take a dominant victory over an outmatched Team Eden from Kelowna.

Team Wenzek scored two in the second, fourth and eighth as well as three in the fifth to set a pace that Team Eden couldn’t keep up with.

