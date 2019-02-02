2019 B.C. Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships: Draw 13 highlights

Team Montgomery came up short 9-3 in their match against Team Cotter this morning in Draw 13 of the B.C. Men’s Curling Championships.

Vernon’s Team Cotter, who are unbeaten so far this tournament will move on to the finals, while their Victoria opponents will match up against the winner of Team Barry versus Team Wenzek.

Skip Jim Cotter said his team is getting better with each passing game.

“Our communication has been just awesome,” he said of his team’s success, “We’re talking lots and always communicating and throwing the right weights.”

Like many winning curling teams, a commitment to level heads has done them well.

“We can only control what we can, so we just stay focused and keep doing what we’re doing between games and just staying with our routine.”

Cotter had nothing but praise for this competitor.

“We knew Monty’s team is a great team,” he said, “We knew we had to come out super tough and so every end we had to get our rocks into position.

“We knew we had to keep the pressure on, as they’re a really good team, so we had to come out strong.”

The top two Women’s teams also faced off in an intense match a couple sheets over.

Abbostford’s Team Wark managed to steal two in the tenth end to best Kamloops/ Royal City’s Team Brown 8-6.

Team Wark advances to the finals, while Brown will face the winner of Team Hudyma and Team Richards.

Sarah Wark was hoarse from all the yelling she had been doing at her sweepers all morning.

“I’m losing my voice because I keep getting super excited and yelling really loud.”

It has been a difficult week for the Women’s tournament’s top seed with many of their matches taking until the final ends to decide, but Wark said it has helped the team maintain their focus.

“I think every game this week it’s been close,” she said, “We’ve had a couple extra ends, we’ve had to make shots in the tenth, we’ve had to work really hard the whole game.

“We haven’t really had any gimmies and I think that’s really prepared us for a really good final game.”

