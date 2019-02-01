2019 B.C. Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships: Draw 10 results

Blandford and Geall move along on Men's side; Hudyma, Richards, Brown win on Women's

Team Montgomery is all smiles after getting passed Team Joanisse to advance to the semi-finals.

Team Blandford knocked off last year’s Men’s provincial champs in Draw 10 action this morning.

The Victoria squad, made up of skip Matthew Blandford, third Chris Baier, second Derek Ryan and lead Cal Jackson, scored three in the third and sixth ends to propel them to a 7-2 victory.

“We’ve played them a few times this year and we’ve been fortunate every time we’ve played them, so we felt pretty confident coming in,” a pleased Blandford said.

His side will match up against the winner of Team Tardi versus Team Barry, which is being played today at 2:00 p.m.

“We’ve played Barry already and we won that game, so we’re looking OK if we face them,” he said when asked his thoughts on the potential match-ups. “We haven’t played Tardi this year … but if we have to play them and we bring a game like [our win against Geall] then I like our chances.”

Team Montgomery also won this morning, prevailing over Golden Ears/ Royal City/ Victoria’s Team Joanisse 10-5 on Sheet D.

Team Joanisse scored two quick points to start the match but Montgomery’s squad were able to battle back quickly.

“Giving up two in first was kind of a let-down but coming back with a three really boosted our confidence,” said their tall skip Jason Montgomery.

He helped steer his team, which includes Cameron de Jong (third), Miles Craig (second) and Will Duggan (lead) to the semi-finals, where they will have a chance to avenge an earlier loss to Team Cotter.

“We’ve had a few close games with him the last few times we’ve played,” he said, “It’s really just a couple shots here or there. We’ve got to tighten things up a little bit.”

On the Women’s side, Team Hudyma positioned themselves closer to playoff contention by besting Kamloops’ Team Thompson.

The Vancouver-based side, made up of skip Lindsay Hudyma, third Heather Hansen, second Jenna Duncan and lead Patty Wallingham improved to 3-3, while Team Thompson fell to 2-4.

Team Richards had a clutch four-point tenth end to help best Vernon’s Team Slattery 10-7.

Their team, made up of Brette Richards (skip), Blaine de Jager (third), Steph Jackson Baier (second) and Heather Tyre (Lead), now improves to 4-2, while Team Slattery drops to 1-5.

The final women’s game of the draw required an extra end for Team Brown to squeeze by Royal City’s Team Gushulak.

Gushulak’s side, who have a 3-3 record, scored two in the tenth end to tie the match up at six and set themselves up for a chance, but Team Brown remained calm enough to clinch the win.

“It was a bit of a grind but I think we were gritty and forced them to the two in ten and then got a point in the extra,” said a relieved Corryn Brown.

Her squad sits at 4-2 after the win.

“Our team dynamics have been pretty good,” she said, when asked what the team’s key to success at this tournament.

“Even when the times are tough we’ve done well to bounce back in the next game.”

She said the side is looking to capitalize on misses from the other team.

“I think we have left a few points out there and could have had some games wrapped up earlier. So just capitalizing when there are misses and making the ones that count.”

