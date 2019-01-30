2019 B.C. Men’s and Women’s Championships: Draw 6 results

The B.C. Men’s and Women’s provincials continued this evening with Draw 6, which saw ten teams competing in the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel.

In the men’s competition, Team Tardi of Langley and Victoria pulled off the first win of the night, scoring 7-1 on last year’s provincial champions, Team Geall of Abbotsford. Tardi, the 2018 World Juniors Men’s Champions, got off to a strong start, scoring six points in the first five ends. Geall scored once in the fifth end and Tardi pulled it back once more with a final point in the sixth.

Team Blandford of Victoria beat Team Barry of Golden Ears 5-3, in a game that came to an end in the tenth end.

Team Joanisse of Golden Ears, Royal City and Victoria also pulled off a win in Draw 6, coming out 7-5 against Team Wenzek of Langley, Royal City and Kamloops. The game was a nail-biter, with a tied score of 3-3 going into the seventh end.

In the women’s competition, Team Wark of Abbotsford suffered their first loss of the tournament, losing 6-7 to Team Brown, of Kamloops and Royal City. The game came down to the eleventh end when Team Brown broke the tie.

Also in Draw 6, last year’s champions Team Van Osch, of Nanaimo, Parksville and Vancouver, pulled off their first win of the tournament against Team Hudyma of Vancouver. Team Van Osch won the game 6-4.

