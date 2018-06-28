2018 Gymkhana results

Below are the results of the Gymkhana 2018
Junior (12 & Under)
Pole Bending
1st – Paige Smoroden (On Banjo)
2nd – Ethan Massie
3rd – Paige Smoroden (On Rox)
Keyhole
1st – Paige Smoroden (On Banjo)
2nd – Paige Smoroden (On Rox)
3rd – Ethan Massie
Barrel Race
1st – Paige Smoroden (On Banjo)
2nd – Ethan Massie
3rd – Paige Smoroden (On Rox)
Ribbon Race
1st – Paige Smoroden (On Rox)
2nd – Nevaeh Oler
3rd – Ella Gerlinsky
Flag Race 1St – Paige Smoroden (On Rox)
2nd – Paige Smoroden (On Banjo)
3rd – Ethan Massie
Obstacle Race 1St – Ethan Massie
2nd – Nevaeh Oler
3rd – Ella Gerlinsky
Intermediate (13 To 18)
Pole Bending
1st – Tiana Keith
2nd – Olivia Kemp
3rd – Hunter Weishaupt
Keyhole
1st – Olivia Kemp
2nd – Hunter Weishaupt
3rd – Parker Weishaupt
Barrel Race
1st – Tiana Keith
2nd – Olivia Kemp
3rd – Hunter Weishaupt
Ribbon Race
1st – Tiana Keith
2nd – Danika Kemp
3rd – Olivia Kemp
Flag Race
1st – Olivia Kemp
2nd – Hunter Weishaupt
3rd – Parker Weishaupt
Obstacle Race
1st – Tiana Keith
2nd – Olivia Kemp
3rd – Parker Weishaupt
Adult (19 To 49)
Pole Bending
1st – Kristi Dixon (On Fender)
2nd – Jackie Kemp
3rd – Shay Clinton
Keyhole
1st – Kristi Dixon (On Allie)
2nd – Ali Massie
3rd – Jackie Kemp
Barrel Race
1st – Kristi Dixon (On Allie)
2nd – Kristi Dixon (On Fender)
3rd – Shay Clinton
Ribbon Race
1st – Jackie Kemp
2nd – Kristi Dixon (On Fender)
3rd – Yvonne Abbey
Flag Race
1st – Shay Clinton
2nd – Rob Bailer
3rd – Jackie Kemp
Obstacle Race
1st – Kristi Dixon (On Fender)
2nd – Kristi Dixon (On Allie)
3rd – Shay Clinton
Senior (50+)
Pole Bending
1st – Wendy Forsyth
2nd – Sonja Norgaard
3rd – Ron Jenner
Keyhole
1st – Sonja Norgaard
2nd – Wendy Forsyth
3rd – Laurie Barret
Barrel Race
1st – Wendy Forsyth
2nd – Sonja Norgaard
3rd – Kim Mahon
Ribbon Race
1st – Sonja Norgaard
2nd – Blaine Moore
3rd – Diane Budvessel
Flag Race
1st – Sonja Norgaard
2nd – Ron Jenner
3rd – Stefan Franklin
Obstacle Race
1st – Karen Flemiing
2nd – Diane Budvessel
Ride-A-$Five$
Danika Kemp – $75 Winner
2nd – Jackie Kemp