2018 Gymkhana results

Below are the results of the Gymkhana 2018

  • Jun. 28, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Junior (12 & Under)

Pole Bending

1st – Paige Smoroden (On Banjo)

2nd – Ethan Massie

3rd – Paige Smoroden (On Rox)

Keyhole

1st – Paige Smoroden (On Banjo)

2nd – Paige Smoroden (On Rox)

3rd – Ethan Massie

Barrel Race

1st – Paige Smoroden (On Banjo)

2nd – Ethan Massie

3rd – Paige Smoroden (On Rox)

Ribbon Race

1st – Paige Smoroden (On Rox)

2nd – Nevaeh Oler

3rd – Ella Gerlinsky

Flag Race 1St – Paige Smoroden (On Rox)

2nd – Paige Smoroden (On Banjo)

3rd – Ethan Massie

Obstacle Race 1St – Ethan Massie

2nd – Nevaeh Oler

3rd – Ella Gerlinsky

Intermediate (13 To 18)

Pole Bending

1st – Tiana Keith

2nd – Olivia Kemp

3rd – Hunter Weishaupt

Keyhole

1st – Olivia Kemp

2nd – Hunter Weishaupt

3rd – Parker Weishaupt

Barrel Race

1st – Tiana Keith

2nd – Olivia Kemp

3rd – Hunter Weishaupt

Ribbon Race

1st – Tiana Keith

2nd – Danika Kemp

3rd – Olivia Kemp

Flag Race

1st – Olivia Kemp

2nd – Hunter Weishaupt

3rd – Parker Weishaupt

Obstacle Race

1st – Tiana Keith

2nd – Olivia Kemp

3rd – Parker Weishaupt

Adult (19 To 49)

Pole Bending

1st – Kristi Dixon (On Fender)

2nd – Jackie Kemp

3rd – Shay Clinton

Keyhole

1st – Kristi Dixon (On Allie)

2nd – Ali Massie

3rd – Jackie Kemp

Barrel Race

1st – Kristi Dixon (On Allie)

2nd – Kristi Dixon (On Fender)

3rd – Shay Clinton

Ribbon Race

1st – Jackie Kemp

2nd – Kristi Dixon (On Fender)

3rd – Yvonne Abbey

Flag Race

1st – Shay Clinton

2nd – Rob Bailer

3rd – Jackie Kemp

Obstacle Race

1st – Kristi Dixon (On Fender)

2nd – Kristi Dixon (On Allie)

3rd – Shay Clinton

Senior (50+)

Pole Bending

1st – Wendy Forsyth

2nd – Sonja Norgaard

3rd – Ron Jenner

Keyhole

1st – Sonja Norgaard

2nd – Wendy Forsyth

3rd – Laurie Barret

Barrel Race

1st – Wendy Forsyth

2nd – Sonja Norgaard

3rd – Kim Mahon

Ribbon Race

1st – Sonja Norgaard

2nd – Blaine Moore

3rd – Diane Budvessel

Flag Race

1st – Sonja Norgaard

2nd – Ron Jenner

3rd – Stefan Franklin

Obstacle Race

1st – Karen Flemiing

2nd – Diane Budvessel

Ride-A-$Five$

Danika Kemp – $75 Winner

2nd – Jackie Kemp

