2018 B.C. Junior Girls’ Championships underway in Kimberley

Some of B.C.'s best Junior female golfers are competing this week at the Kimberley Golf Club.

The 2018 BC Junior Girls’ Championships are underway at the Kimberley Golf Club this week, from July 2 to 6, 2018.

The tournament features female players ages 18 and under competing in a 72-hole stroke play with a maximum handicap factor of 22.0.

Two person teams are selected by each zone in advance of the competition. Scoring is based on players combined two day scores. There is also a best ball competition where players make up their own two-person teams from the field. This championship is a best ball conducted over 72 holes. The top five teams from the first 54 holes will be confirmed into the draw.

The 2018 Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship will be contested at Beach Grove Golf Club in Tsawwssen from July 31 to August 3, 2018.

Leah John from Vancouver’s Marine Drive Golf Club currently holds the lead with a score of 68. Followed closely behind are Karen Zhang from Richmond’s Quilchena Golf and Country Club with a score of 70, and Amanda Minni from Delta’s Beach Grove Golf Club with a score of 71.

John told British Columbia Golf that Tuesday was the best score she’s ever had.

“That was my first bogey-free round and also the best score I have ever had,” said the 18-year-old. “I did a good job of staying in the moment, especially with my putts. My putting was definitely a deciding factor today. The girls I was playing with, Amanda Minni and Phoebe Yue, are both strong players and they really pushed me today. So I was really appreciative of that opportunity.”

All of the results can be seen online at https://golfcanada.bluegolf.com.

Some of the highlights from the first three days of the Championships include the following:

– A hole in one on #7 completed by Rebecca Jiang

– Claire Lovan managed to complete -2 on the Back Nine, complete five birdies, and finish two under on the last three holes.

– Phoebe Yue hit three birdies in a row on holes one, two and three

– Leah John completed -2 on both the Front and Back Nine, and four under 68