200 players to attend baseball coaches caravan

Oceanside Minor Baseball players will learn from the coaches caravan that will stop in Parksville April 20. — File photo

The BC Minor Baseball Association’s Coaches Caravan stops in Parksville this weekend.

Oceanside Minor Baseball is hosting this event on Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature specialized coaching from around the province which players from age 6 to 13 as well as parents and coaches will benefit from. Some 200 players are estimated to come out.

The caravan first saddled up and rolled out in 2011 with the goal of celebrating the game of baseball in local communities around the province.

At that time, Mike Kelly, coaching development director of BCMBA and the board of directors felt a compelling responsibility to lace up their spikes and get out to member communities in person. The mandate was and still remains, to promote and foster the growth of youth baseball in British Columbia. The caravan is the only one of its kind in B.C.

This year, the tour hits 25 BCMBA member associations in 22 days and is enjoyed by thousands of players, coaches, and families.

During a three-hour stop, the crew gather children and adults and immerse them in a nurturing environment of instruction and play, but mostly play. Participants pick up great ways to learn and teach the most fundamental skills and drills. They will also teach coaches and parents how to dialogue with players and support their learning experience while at the same time, emphasizing the key focus of youth baseball, which is fun.

— NEWS Staff

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter