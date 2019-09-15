1955 Vees reign again at Classics hockey tourney in Penticton

The 1955 World Championship Vees took home the Moog Cup at minor hockey tournament

When the fog finally cleared at Memorial Arena last Sunday, fittingly, at least for some, it was the 1955 World Championship Vees taking home the first Don Moog Cup.

The Champs defeated the Penticton Knights 8-1 in the gold medal game of the day-long Penticton Classics 4-on-4 novice hockey tournament, lead by Nathan Marques, who had a hat trick.

A total of six teams, made up of players aged six to nine, were wearing jerseys of former Penticton teams, that also included the Broncos, current Vees, Vintage V’s and Panthers, competed for the trophy.

It was the Panthers prevailing 4-3 in the bronze medal game over the Vintage V’s.

The trophy was named after backup goalie for the 1955 Vees, the late Don Moog.

In the girls-only game at the end of the day it was the Legends edging the All-Stars.

According to organizer Paul Parkinson, there was an extra special treat for kids and fans with the attendance of Ivan McClelland, the 1955 Vees goalie, who did the official puck drop.

“The mayor also dropped in and, all in all, I think it was a lot of fun and we’re already talking about next year,” said Parkinson.

There was an added bonus in that the event exceeded its fundraising goal, bringing in just over $2,500 which will go to School District 67 parent advisory councils.