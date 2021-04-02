19 of 20 Cowichan Capitals games will be on the radio

Justis Doucet will broadcast from pod on Juice FM

Cowichan Valley Capitals play-by-play man Justis Doucet will call 19 of the team’s 20 games in the abbreviated 2020-21 season. (Submitted)

Cowichan Valley Capitals fans may not be able to attend their games this season in person, but they can catch the action on the radio.

The plan right now is for 19 of the 20 games to air on 89.7 Juice FM, although, as with so many other things during the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is carved in stone.

“At this point 19 of 20 games will be on the radio, but that could change depending on if any extra or more COVID protocols are put in place during the season,” said Caps play-by-play man Justis Doucet, who was named the B.C. Hockey League’s Broadcaster of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

The game on Wednesday, April 21 is currently the only one not scheduled for broadcast.

While the players will take a bus to Port Alberni every day for their games at Weyerhauser Arena, Doucet will be travelling solo. He’s just as thrilled as the players are to be back in action.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s going to be very unlike normal April hockey, but I think it’ll be a ton of fun and it’s great that after the months of just practicing that the guys can get back on the ice and play 20 games.”

The Caps’ schedule is as follows:

(All games at Weyerhauser Arena in Port Alberni)

April 3 vs. Alberni Valley at 7 p.m.

April 4 vs. Nanaimo at 5 p.m.

April 6 vs. Nanaimo at 7 p.m.

April 7 vs. Victoria at 7 p.m.

April 9 vs. Nanaimo at 7 p.m.

April 10 vs. Alberni Valley at 1 p.m.

April 13 vs. Nanaimo at 7 p.m.

April 16 vs. Victoria at 7 p.m.

April 17 vs. Alberni Valley at 7 p.m.

April 19 vs. Victoria at 7 p.m.

April 21 vs. Nanaimo at 1 p.m. (no radio)

April 23 vs. Victoria at 7 p.m.

April 24 vs. Alberni Valley at 7 p.m.

April 27 vs. Victoria at 7 p.m.

May 1 vs. Alberni Valley at 1 p.m.

May 2 vs. Victoria at 2 p.m.

May 4 vs. Victoria at 7 p.m.

May 5 vs. Alberni Valley at 7 p.m.

May 7 vs. Nanaimo at 7 p.m.

May 8 vs. Nanaimo at 7 p.m.

Cowichan Valley Citizen