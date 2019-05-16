134 youth signed up for Barriere soccer

"Barriere Youth Soccer is up and running in full gear," says Kathy Matthews as she tells there are 134 youth, ages four to 13 years signed up for the 2019 season with the local group.

Matthews says it is important to thank all of the people who have come together to give these kids an opportunity to play soccer within their own community.

“Recently Barriere Youth Soccer sent two U13 and one U10 team to the Ashcroft Invitational Soccer Tournament,” said Matthews, “It was a great experience for the players who were able to attend. Our U10 team placed second out of seven teams, and the U13 teams played hard and represented Barriere well.”

The players also received the following awards at the event:

U10 coach award: Tyson Matthews

U13 coach Award from Darin Underhill’s team: Bobby-Raye Farrow

U13 Coach award from Erin Phillip’s team: Ryder Mcgravey

Matthews notes that the U8, U10 and U13 Barriere Youth Soccer teams will be hosting games against Clearwater Youth Soccer May 15 and May 22. She encourages everyone to come out and cheer for local players.