12-year-old named Dark Horse at first annual women’s freeride mountain biking event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Casey Brown's invitational event saw a pro line constructed at the resort

Casey Brown’s Dark Horse Invitational free ride mountain biking event took place at Revelstoke Mountain Resort last week, Aug. 17-20.(Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

12-year-old Tayte Proulx Royds, from Kelowna, took home the first annual Dark Horse title at Casey Brown’s invitational event last week.

The Dark Horse Invitational saw 12 women participate in a week-long, free ride mountain bike event that culminated on Friday, Aug. 20 with crowds cheering the bikers as they rode the pro-line that was constructed specifically for the event.

Rather than being timed or judged, the winner of the event was voted for by the riders.

In an Instagram post, Proulx Royds said she couldn’t describe how stoked she was to take home the Dark Horse title.

“This means the world to me and I couldn’t be more proud of every single person who came to this legit event! Best event I’ve ever been to.”

Other riders at the event included: Georgia Astle, Micayla Gatto, Bailey Goldstone, Jordy Scott, Natasha Miller, Miranda Miller, CJ Selig, Lily Boucher, Sarah Walter, Lucy Van Eastern and Brown.