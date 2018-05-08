On May 2, the Thunderball League presented the 10th annual Steve Nash Skills Competition at Vanier Secondary.

Sixty members of the league participated in seven events in five categories: Grade 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. Prizes were available for all winners of each event. Participants tested their skills, and learned about where they are for their age group. Volunteer coaches helped with judging. The following participants led their category:

Speed Dribble (timed)

Grade 3 Sasha Waltrick

4 Owen Duncan

5 Teagan Mundi

6 Torr Robertson

7 Timo Kennedy

Weave Dribble (timed)

Grade 3 Kade Schmold

4 Owen Duncan

5 Oban Moore

6 Torr Robertson

7 Rio Peaker

The Wall Pass (most passes)

Grade 3 Max Lefebvre

4 Nathan Perry

5 Judah Liddel

6 Bronson Chahal

7 Cole Bernard

Free Throws (most scored)

Grade 3 Xavier Sangers

4 Owen Duncan

5 Oban Moore

6 Torr Robertson

7 Braxton Skeene

Speed Lay ups (most scored)

Grade 3 Max Lefebvre

4 Owen Duncan

5 Easton Sangers

6 Bronson Chahal

7 Timmo Kennedy

Hot Spots Shooting Comp. (most scored)

Grade 3 Sasha Waltrick

4 Owen Duncan

5 Easton Sangers

6 Teagan Clayton

7 Timmo Kennedy

Knock A Way Dribble Champs (last one standing)

Grade 4 Owen Duncan

5 Ira Turner

6 Bronson Chahal

7 Nickolas Constantino