$1,000 on the line during B.C. Coaches Week

The week of Sept. 21-29 has been proclaimed British Columbia Coaches Week by the provincial government, and viaSport is joining in the celebration by giving away $1,000 as part of a social media contest using the hashtag #ThanksBCcoach.

“The #ThanksBCcoach contest is a simple yet significant way for British Columbians to appreciate the leaders who contribute to positive sport experiences,” viaSport coach development manager Kate Kloos said.

As the provincial coaching representative for the Coaching Association of Canada, viaSport is responsible for the advancement of coaches through the National Coaching Certification Program.

“Strong coaches are crucial to the sport community,” Kloos said. “Recognizing and retaining these leaders is so important, both to develop our athletes now and to grow the next generation of coaches in B.C.”

Through viaSport, the provincial government invests in coaching development through subsidized courses, professional development opportunities, and grants, benefiting over 70 amateur sport organizations and thousands of coaches every year.

“Sport plays a powerful role in helping people lead healthy, productive lives, and coaches help make that possible,” said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare. “Coaches Week allows us to recognize the incredible impact coaches have on kids, athletes and our communities. We want to celebrate the expertise, dedication and spirit of coaches around the province.”

For more information on the #ThanksBCcoach contest, visit viaSport.ca/coaches week, or find viaSport on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.