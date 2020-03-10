100 Mile Wranglers lose game one of playoff series against Revelstoke

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have started their playoff series against the Revelstoke Grizzlies with a loss.

The Wranglers faced the Grizzlies on March 9 in Revelstoke. The Grizzlies managed a powerplay goal with five minutes left on the clock in the first period, followed by a second goal in the first period with just one second left on the clock.

The Grizzlies grew their lead to three with another powerplay goal in the second period. There were no goals for the rest of the game, ending the match in a 3-0 loss for the 100 Mile team.

The game featured a massive imbalance in shots on goal with the Wranglers managing just 18 shots on the Grizzlies’ net. Meanwhile, 100 Mile goalie Jordan Wilde faced a whopping 45 shots, stopping all but three for a 93 save percentage.

The Wranglers will face off against the Grizzlies again tonight in Revelstoke starting at 7 p.m., followed by two home games on March 12 and 13.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House Free Press