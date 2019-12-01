100 Mile House Wranglers win streak snapped by Chase Heat

Keil Maclaren (right) takes a faceoff during the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 4-3 loss against the Chase Heat on Nov. 30. Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers’ win streak has been broken on Nov. 30, after the Chase Heat won 4-3 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Three of Chase’s goals were in the first period, with Cam Watson, Tyson Lampreau and Brandon Gremaud firing them in. The latter was a powerplay goal.

The Wranglers didn’t get on the scoreboard until the first five minutes of the second period, due to Aidan Morrison with the help of Cody Barnes and Darian Long.

Kolby Page (also assisted by Barnes and Long) added to the tally in the mid-third period, which was quickly followed with an equalizing powerplay goal from Barnes (assisted by Quinn Mulder and Page).

However, it wasn’t to be. With 50 seconds left, Cam Watson added the winner for the visiting side.

100 Mile outshot the Chase Heat 37 to 23, while also only spending eight minutes in the penalty box. They went on the powerplay eight times, only capitalizing once.

Barnes managed to have a three-point game, while Page was handed player of the game for the Wranglers.

Jordan Wilde was in net for the Wranglers, saving 19 of the 23 shots.

After this loss, 100 Mule House has a record of 13-10-1-0 and 27 points. They are still in the third spot of the Doug Birks Division, with Chase and the Revelstoke Grizzlies above them.

