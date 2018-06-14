100 Mile House Wranglers ink Dale Hladun to three more years

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have signed general manager and head coach Dale Hladun to a three-year extension.

“I’m pretty excited to sign a three-year deal. It’s just awesome to be part of the community of 100 Mile House again,” said Hladun.

Hladun has been with the organization since the 2014-15 season and in his first four seasons with the team has a record of 110-7-63-15 in regular season play. His best season to date was the 2015-16 season where he led the team to 33 wins and completed a treble, winning the KIJHL Championship, Cyclone Taylor Cup and the Keystone Cup.

“It was nice that we won a championship but I feel like we have unfinished business in that I think we can do more,” he said. “You want to leave a legacy and you want to leave something big.”

Hladun thinks next season’s team will be a younger one with fewer veterans than the previous year, which he said he is excited for.

“I think if we get that going again some of those kids are going to have bright careers,” he said, mentioning the success of former players, Kristian Stead, Brett Harris and others. “I just feel like going with another group of young guys I think we’re going to have a chance to add to our wall of fame of kids who have moved on.”

He spoke of his admiration for how the organization ran and spoke of the president, Tom Bachynski, and how respected he was and mentioned other members of the executive body and support staff who Hladun said put so much effort into making the program so great that it makes someone want to be a part of it.

“We have been very happy with the results he’s given us and we are very pleased with the direction the Wranglers organization is going,” said Tom Bachynski, president.

As a self-proclaimed hockey gypsy, Hladun said 100 Mile House is a very attractive area and has made a lot of good friends and acquaintances every day and said that 100 Mile House was starting to feel like home.

