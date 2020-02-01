100 Mile House Wranglers end January with win over Summerland Steam

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are still one step ahead of the Kamloops Storm after beating the Summerland Steam on Jan. 31.

The Wranglers beat the Steam, 5-3, capturing their 18th win of the season. Forwards Cory Loring and Khale Skinner got two goals each, with Darian Long scoring one as well. Cody Barnes, Nic Flinton and Quinn Mulder all had two assists.

Anti Mustapic started the scoring for Summerland in the middle of the first period, with Skinner answering less than a minute later. However, the momentum stayed with Summerland, with Mitchell Grove scoring a powerplay goal and Josh Bourchier adding a third goal. Skinner managed to score his second goal of the game with two minutes and 30 seconds left on the clock, ending the period 3-2 in favour for Summerland.

No one managed to score in the second period.

The third period was dominated by the Wranglers. Long scored his goal within two minutes of play, drawing the game. Loring would run away with it though, scoring both his goals as well as assisting on Long’s.

Loring was named as the Wranglers’ player of the game.

Jordan Wilde was in net for 100 Mile, facing 25 shots. On the other end, Wilde’s teammates registered 31 shots on net.

Both teams recorded 22 penalty minutes, with defenceman Eric Smith getting the bulk (12) for 100 Mile.

The Wranglers will start off their February in Armstrong at the Nor-Val Centre, where they will play the North Okanagan Knights.

