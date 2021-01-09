100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association pauses all activities

This move is effective immediately and comes due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 100 Mile House

Effective immediately the 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association has paused all operations.

This move was announced by president Roxanne Sutton in a letter late in the evening of Saturday, Jan. 9. Sutton said that due to the developing number of COVID-19 cases in 100 Mile House, including a contact at the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School and multiple cases in the Canim Lake Band, the board of directors chose to make this decision to protect the players, coaches and their families. She added this was not a decision they made lightly.

“Depending on how the outbreak evolves over the next 14 days or potentially longer, we will remain on a break,” Sutton said.

Sutton urges all members of the association to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. She asks that if any players or their families are feeling well to please stay home.

For further information, she invites concerned parties to reach out to them via omhmha@shaw.ca.

Up until now, the minor hockey players had been able to continue to practice on the ice at the South Cariboo Recreational Centre physically distanced but unable to play hockey games. The league had hoped to begin playing games again, but Dr. Bonnie Henry’s health order disallowing that has been extended to Feb. 5 2020.

100 Mile House Free Press