Zooming into the future

To the editor;

When my mum went on a holiday in the 1950s to Ireland from Australia there were pre-arranged phone calls home. The calls were at an exact time so the whole family could be there and were only for a few minutes as these calls were so, so expensive.

For the last few days, I have been out and about, not physically due to COVID-19, but by video conferences. There really is no cost apart from some data usage and it can be used by anyone.

I have been one of 30 volunteers discussing the week, one of five in a family catch up, one of six in a writer’s group and soon one on one with my violin tutor. The app I am using allows me to ‘Touch Up My Appearance’ but there doesn’t seem to be a ‘play in tune’ version for the violin playing.

One of the participants mentioned that it only takes about a month for something to become an ingrained habit. Will the future mean that far more of our communication will be virtual or will we go back to face to face contact?

In how many ways will we change the habits of a life? Will life ever be the same as it was, the same way I like it?

I want my life to go back to what it was.,

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

