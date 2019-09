Youth leading us to better future

Re: Duncan Climate Strike, Sept. 20.

Congratulations to the Earth Guardians for a fantastic climate strike in Duncan. I was so impressed by the maturity and eloquence of our young people. Unlike so many adults, our kids are truly mature enough to tell it like it is. They are leading us to a better future, so please listen or get out of the way!

Garth Mihalcheon

Duncan