Your ‘Science Odyssey’ awaits you at the George Mackie Library

Sphero SPRK+ is an app-enabled robotic ball made by the same company that created the BB-8 droid for Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Members of the Fraser Valley Regional Library can check one out, free of charge, for a two- or three-week period. (Bryan Rowe/Sphero photo)

“The ultimate value of life depends upon awareness and the power of contemplation rather than upon mere survival.” — Aristotle

These days, there truly is a day for everything. According to daysoftheyear.com, this month you can celebrate Lost Sock Memorial Day, International Tuba Day and the seriously underrated Candied Orange Peel Day. People love to celebrate.

But days of celebration are more than just excuses to party — they provide a platform for things that are often overlooked. Raising awareness, albeit fun, is a form of education. And what better place than the library to bring awareness-building opportunities to our communities.

We may not learn much from lamenting lost socks, but for ten days in May, the George Mackie Library is celebrating Science Odyssey, Canada’s largest celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, led by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

Why science? And why the library?

In 2016, Fraser Valley Regional Library began a new collection of “things” now known as The Playground. Our goal is to offer customers of all ages free access to fun and engaging STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) related learning experiences. In the same manner as a book, customers can check out ukuleles, telescopes and Sphero SPRK+ robotic balls. Or they can experience The Playground (including green screens, virtual reality, Makey Makeys, and KEVA planks) through library programs, events and, yes, celebrations.

To kick off Science Odyssey (May 11-20), George Mackie Library is hosting a Virtual Reality (VR) Launch Party on May 12. If you’re over 10 years old and more than 48 inches tall, you can experience 15 minutes of a computer-generated, three-dimensional and interactive environment whilst wearing our HTC VIVE set in a 10-by-10 space. If you got sucked into the Fruit Ninja phenomenon a few years back, secretly wish to be a Jedi, or are craving an underwater adventure, this event is a must.

For the younger crowd, we’re having have a special LEGO Club with KEVA planks on May 17. And be sure to register quickly for Code, Create & Celebrate Space, a space-themed coding workshop for kids aged 8-12, hosted by Kids Code Jeunesse on May 19.

If you’re seeking science reads, watch for book recommendations online and in library displays. After you’ve picked up your books, document your Science Odyssey adventures with a science-themed photo using our green screen technology May 14-17 (select times only).

So, if you like to celebrate and love science, check out this month’s events and online musings. You might have fun. You might discover a new passion. And you’ll definitely learn something.

Marisa Tutt is a librarian at the George Mackie Library. For more information about library collections and events, visit fvrl.bc.ca or like/follow them on Facebook (@FVRLGeorgeMackieLib).

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter