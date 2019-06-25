Youbou sees CVRD as the enemy

Mr. Morrison:

I am sending you this email as you are chair of the CVRD board. Many of us in the Youbou community have been speaking about how disappointed and frustrated we are by the inaction in our community. There is growing general dissatisfaction around the inaction of our Area I rep, Klaus Kuhn for his dismissal of climate change and the disastrous results in our area, to our forests and homes, but more than that is a general anger brewing that we are so poorly represented at CVRD by staff and elected representatives. Our taxes are highest and our services are lowest. Calls to your staff often result in inaction. Are we too far away to drive? Or just not important enough to attend to? That is how many people in our area feel.

I have lived in a number of regional districts and cities over my 64 years but never have I experienced the dislike and distrust that is apparent in Youbou residents for CVRD. I have worked for a provincial MLA, sat on city boards and headed up task forces on varying topics. In this time I have been involved in creating dozens and dozens of societies to help make people’s lives better and I have made my career as a registered social worker. Never have I seen the level of resentment, ire and brewing anger so tangible.

Now before you put this down to just another weirdo complaint, I encourage you to look at the truth in my statements.

We need to revitalize our community, we need young families and kids, we need the school open again. Such a waste of a very useful and once vibrant part of this community. You have taken away all the programing at the community centre and everyone knows it is with the plan to gradually shut it down. We are not Lake Cowichan, we are Youbou and most people do not want to drive to Lake Cowichan to get services we pay taxes for that should be here. We need some action by CVRD to do this.

But I digress from my key point, which is to let you know we are angry and frustrated and disappointed in your inaction on our behalf. I would like you to share this letter with the board so they understand that you, CVRD are seen as the enemy around here, not a benevolent parent.

Chris Leischner M.S.W., R.S.W.

Youbou