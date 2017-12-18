The refugee committee is grateful to all of you who help to bring people out of chaos.

Letter to the Editor;

The Creston Refugee Committee recently spent a busy Saturday rolling pastry and mixing fruit for 240 pies, which we sold as a fundraiser. Thank you to Faraman Farms, Overwaitea, and Christ Church Anglican, and to the generous community of people who purchased pies or made donations. You make it possible for us to sponsor families whose lives have been disrupted by persecution or war.

The family we are sponsoring are facing a fifth winter in a tent in an Iraqi refugee camp. They were forced from their home in Syria and live every day with worry, uncertainty, and fear. A Somali refugee wrote in a poem: “No one chooses refugee camps… I want to go home/ but home is the mouth of a shark/ the barrel of the gun/ and no one would leave home/ unless home chased you to the shore…I don’t know what I’ve become/ but I know that anywhere/ is safer than here.”

We have another fundraiser on the go for Christmas. Please buy the locally produced recipe booklet “A Middle Eastern Feast” where you see it on sale, or contact Linda Price.

Betsy Brierley

Creston Refugee Committee