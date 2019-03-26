Yes, cry for me Venezuela

Editor, The Times:

How rich for the U.S.A. to be attempting regime change in Venezuela as they seek to depose socialist leader Nicolas Maduro on the grounds of a rigged election. The rigged president Trump of the U.S.A. seeks to depose the rightful leader of Venezuela and oh, did I mention “vast oil reserves?”

The Trump administration is pouring billions of dollars to back their puppet in that country so that the greedy U.S. oil cartel can get their hands on one of the richest oil reserves in the Western Hemisphere and of course get rid of socialist leader Nicolas Maduro who with his predecessor Hugo Chavez, has been a thorn in the U.S.’s side for many years.

No socialist regime from South or Central America, including Venezuela, Cuba, Chile, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Bolivia or for that matter, Mexico, is safe from meddling for economic or political ends by the American empire.

Empire building is not new in this world so who will the next perpetrator be? China, Russia or some yet unknown right wing menace?

Wes Morden,

Blackpool B.C.

