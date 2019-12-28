Year in Review: MP Rachel Blaney

2019 was my first time seeking re-election as your MP for North Island-Powell River, and I want to thank the voters for putting your trust in me again. Once elected, I take seriously the reality of serving all of my constituents and regardless of how people vote, this is a commitment I take to heart.

2019 was my first time seeking re-election as your MP for North Island-Powell River, and I want to thank the voters for putting your trust in me again. Once elected, I take seriously the reality of serving all of my constituents and regardless of how people vote, this is a commitment I take to heart.

Now, as I sit as a member in a minority parliament, I strongly believe this offers us a wonderful opportunity to make real progress on important issues such as housing, pharmacare and climate action. It is important that all parliamentarians find common ground across party lines. I am very honoured to be working as the whip for my party and continue working for the veterans across this country.

This year has been a very challenging one for some in our communities. In particular those involved in the fishing and forestry industries that are so important to our culture and economy on the coast. The holiday season is a particularly difficult time for those who are struggling to make ends meet. It’s times like this when the strength and importance of our communities comes through. Our federal government can play a role in that too, to make sure that everyone has access to a reasonable and affordable home, the healthcare we require, and supports when we are prevented from earning a living, whatever the reason. That is the Canada I will continue to fight for.

In our community I’m proud of the work we have been able to accomplish from advocacy around housing, climate action, protecting our oceans and dignity for seniors, to federal funding for internet infrastructure, salmon habitat restoration, and marine safety. In our office we have been able to serve hundreds of constituents to support them in accessing federal services or connecting to different federal ministries to address issues that matter to the people in the area.

As we look towards 2020, I am hopeful. As many young people take the lead, encouraging us to rethink our relationship to the natural world and our daily use of resources, I am ready to work on policy that moves us towards a future they can believe in. I’m hopeful because of all the innovative ideas I see in communities around our riding that in large and small ways can make our world better and our communities stronger. And I’m hopeful because I believe Canadians have given all MPs a mandate to work together more to support these efforts and find solutions that will give us all a brighter future.

— Rachel Blaney, MP for North Island-Powell River