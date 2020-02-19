Would you rather have an early spring or a late winter?
Vote now in our weekly poll.
Read more: Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions
Would you rather have a late winter or an early spring?
Vote now in our weekly poll.
Would you rather have an early spring or a late winter?
Vote now in our weekly poll.
Read more: Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions
Would you rather have a late winter or an early spring?
Northern Health recently dealt with an outbreak of influenza in the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. Hospital visitors were asked not to visit the third floor where quarantined patients suffering from the flu were kept. That outbreak was declared officially over last week, so there is no concern of it spreading east, to areas like Burns Lake and Prince George.
Height requests defy historic district's guidelines
Unless you've been living under a rock you've likely heard about the recent enforcement of a B.C. Supreme Court interlocutory injunction relating to the dispute between Coastal GasLink (CGL) and the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs over development of the former's unceded traditional territory.
On Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 William Konkin Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary Schools hosted their annual science fairs. The science fairs are made up of student projects and judges will determine which students will move on to the district science fair on Feb. 19. (Lakes District News & submitted photos)
After Steven Cross resigned in protest, proposed raises were removed from the budget
Vote now in our weekly poll.
Cranbrook is one of two communities that will be part of a multi-day pilot program.