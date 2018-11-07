Would you attend, or volunteer for a Community Christmas Day Dinner in Barriere?

To the editor;

As Christmas draws near the thought of Christmas dinner comes up. Many people in our community are alone at Christmas, either due to not having family, unable to travel, the inability to make their own Christmas dinner, or just because they choose to be alone. But Christmas is about family and friends, and Christmas dinner is something that we all remember from our childhood. This is the time we want to be with others, to be thankful for what we have and to look to the future. A time to share good food and feel part of something, the smell of turkey cooking, (maybe even Brussels sprouts), laughter, music, and being together.

For the past few years, having a Christmas dinner on Christmas day in Barriere so everyone can feel the joy of Christmas has been discussed by many people.

A few area non-profit organizations are currently considering hosting a free traditional Christmas Day dinner at the Lions Hall in Barriere. This dinner would not be just for seniors or singles, but any person living in the area who would like to join us.

To confirm going forward we need to have an approximate number of the people that would attend this event so we can make a decision on whether to proceed with our plans. We also need to know who would be able to volunteer to help with the dinner.

If this is something you would attend, or volunteer at, could you please contact the Barriere & Area Chamber of Commerce at 4629 Barriere Town Road, phone 250-672-9221, email: bcoc@telus.net, or drop a note with a name and contact number into the Chamber drop box right outside the door.

Please get back to us as we really need to know how many people would attend so we can continue with our plans. The last day to register is Nov. 29. We will make our decision on whether we will go forward at that time.

Barriere and Area Chamber of Commerce

Barriere, B.C.