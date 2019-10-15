There is no doubt in my mind that the PPC is a fascist party for all intents and purposes.

Would lose all progress under PPC misfits

There is only one thing Lori McNeil is right about when it comes to the PPC. It should be exposed for its racism that it encourages and homophobia. It is as crazy as the Tea Party and Libertarians in the U.S. that are destroying that country from within.

There is no doubt in my mind that the PPC is a fascist party for all intents and purposes. It is not the fastest growing party in Canada as it is only polling at barely twp per cent.

Just look at the rag-tag collection of individuals and groups that have found the PPC a convenient septic field in which to settle. You have far-right Christians who mistakenly believe that Canada is a Christian country.

It is as bigoted a group of climate denying individuals and groups that I would never want to meet or allow around impressionable children. They are the political equivalent of the Tin Foil Hat Society.

We lost 10 years of progress under Harper, we would lose a century under Bernier and his PPC misfits.

Robert T. Rock

Mission City