Woodfibre LNG also leaning green

Woodfibre LNG is also leaning green

Dear Editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to correct misinformation that appeared in a Letter to the Editor: This old carpenter’s leaning green, in the April 12, 2018 edition of the Terrace Standard.

Woodfibre LNG, which is located in Squamish, B.C. or about halfway between Vancouver and Whistler, will be powered with electricity from BC Hydro. By powering our facility with electricity instead of natural gas, we will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80 per cent and make Woodfibre LNG one of the cleanest LNG facilities in the world.

On March 22, 2018, the Government of British Columbia announced a new framework for natural gas development. The new framework means B.C. LNG projects that use electricity will be charged the same general industrial electricity rates as other industrial users in B.C. In other words, B.C. LNG projects will pay the same general industrial rates as any mine, pulp mill or factory in B.C.

If you would like to learn more facts about Woodfibre LNG, please visit us online at Woodfibrelng.ca.

Jennifer Siddon,

Associate VP

Woodfibre LNG