Winter wonder danger

One of the best things about living in the Cariboo is being able to enjoy all the outdoor activities.

We have a dog and like to go on long walks. Sorry correction, my wife likes to go on long walks. I like to get outside for a little while but not usually as long as she would like to.

Ideally, she’d like to get me to go on a long walk every day but time rarely permits that (as she doesn’t like to walk in the dark).

I’m not that great at walking. If I had to give my walking skills a grade, it would be about 5/10 (maybe I’m even padding my numbers a little with that).

I walk into walls, trees and other obstacles regularly resulting from poor balance and inattention. I think once I even broke my nose doing so (it was certainly bleeding like it did) but I’m not entirely

sure.

This weekend, despite the snow, was no different in terms of my wife wanting to go for a walk.

Taking the stroller didn’t seem like a great idea given the depth of the snow so we decided we’d be taking the carrier.

Most of the time my wife carries him (on account that he seems to fall asleep better on her) but she didn’t feel like it so I strapped the now quite heavy bugger on to me and we went out the door.

The house was barely out of view and I’d already slipped twice.

The first was more of a double slip with me using one hand to hold his head while using the other to slow my descent onto the frozen ground. The second time I slipped I didn’t go all the way down but slightly knocked him in the head trying to protect

him.

At this point, my wife decided that that was enough and told me to give her the baby.

After a chilly switch, we kept walking and it wasn’t long before I slipped a third time, this time nearly knocking her in the head.

Luckily I managed the rest of the walk without further incidents.

However, I jokingly said that the Cariboo might not be a great place for me to get old, so by the time I turn 50 or 60 it might be time to start looking at moving to a bouncy

castle.

She said, “you might not get old living here.”

I’m never quite sure if she’s got a sense of humour or not.