Winter sweeps Okanagan roads

Snow, snow and more snow. That's what Mother Nature has had in store for North Okanagan residents

That’s what Mother Earth has had in store for Interior residents since major snowfalls whipped the North Okanagan landscape Sunday afternoon.

And while that could mean Bing Crosby’s dream of a white Christmas may very well come true for B.C. residents this year, it brings with it a plethora of problems.

The white fluffy stuff has accumulated on our city roads, causing slippery conditions and no shortage of accidents. However, perhaps more dangerously, snow has built up on Interior highways and mountain passes.

Sunday evening, two motor vehicle incidents occurred near Lumby within 100 yards of each other, and a Monday morning incident put a 43-year-old Vernon male in hospital following a collision between the cyclist and a pickup truck. Those two are only a small bisection of accidents that happened in our neck of the woods alone.

An incident between Summerland and Penticton on Highway 97 sent four to hospital Tuesday morning and the Coquihalla was closed to southbound traffic due to what DriveBC referred to as a “spun out commercial vehicle.” And, unfortunately, the list goes on.

With the holidays just around the corner, highway travel is inevitable for some. So, if you do have to brave the inclement weather, it’s important to ensure that you take precautions to ward against incidents.

Allow a safe following distance of four seconds, keep your eyes peeled for potential dangers such as compact snow or ice and stay tuned to DriveBC for road condition updates.

And remember, if you don’t have to traverse the treacherous highways, then don’t.

